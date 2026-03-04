Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Fire near US Consulate in Dubai contained after drone incident

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin43 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Dubai authorities said a fire near the US Consulate has been fully contained, and no injuries were reported.

According to a report from Dubai Media Office, the fire resulted in a drone-related incident on Tuesday evening. Emergency teams responded immediately to control the limited fire.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said loud booms heard across the emirates were the result of successful interceptions and not a direct attack.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and security.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

