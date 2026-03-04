Fire near US Consulate in Dubai contained after drone incident

Dubai authorities said a fire near the US Consulate has been fully contained, and no injuries were reported.
According to a report from Dubai Media Office, the fire resulted in a drone-related incident on Tuesday evening. Emergency teams responded immediately to control the limited fire.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said loud booms heard across the emirates were the result of successful interceptions and not a direct attack.
Authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and security.
Photos: The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety and security. pic.twitter.com/OPAOQRHEIG
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 3, 2026