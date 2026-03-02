NCEMA: UAE residents may continue daily activities while remaining cautious

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said residents across the United Arab Emirates may continue their daily activities while remaining cautious and staying informed.

In an advisory issued Monday, NCEMA stressed the importance of exercising care and monitoring announcements from verified channels.

“Carry out your usual activities while exercising caution and care, and follow instructions and news from official sources,” NCEMA wrote.

NCEMA also reassured the public that monitoring operations remain ongoing nationwide and that measures are in place to “protect the community and maintain the highest levels of preparedness.”