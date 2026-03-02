Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

NCEMA: UAE residents may continue daily activities while remaining cautious

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin54 seconds ago

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said residents across the United Arab Emirates may continue their daily activities while remaining cautious and staying informed.

In an advisory issued Monday, NCEMA stressed the importance of exercising care and monitoring announcements from verified channels.

“Carry out your usual activities while exercising caution and care, and follow instructions and news from official sources,” NCEMA wrote.

NCEMA also reassured the public that monitoring operations remain ongoing nationwide and that measures are in place to “protect the community and maintain the highest levels of preparedness.”

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

