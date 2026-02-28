Abu Dhabi bans outdoor ads for unhealthy food and drinks to promote healthier living

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has introduced strict regulations banning advertisements for unhealthy food and beverages across public spaces in the emirate.

The rules, effective from the end of 2025, aim to curb poor dietary habits and reduce the rising burden of noncommunicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

The policy applies to all licensed entities in Abu Dhabi involved in promoting food and beverage products outdoors, including advertisers, media owners, restaurants, cafes, hospitality operators, retailers, and grocery chains.

Under the new rules, products classified as unhealthy under the SEHHI nutritional profiling system—Grades C, D, or E—cannot be advertised on billboards, building facades, street furniture, public transport shelters, taxis, or delivery vehicles.

Brand-only advertisements are also prohibited; every ad must feature an actual food or beverage item meeting the required nutritional standards.

Only products with SEHHI Grade A or B are allowed, and the advertised product must occupy at least 30% of the total ad space.

Meal promotions are subject to evaluation of the entire meal, including side dishes, beverages, and sauces. All ads must undergo formal nutritional review and obtain approval before submission for outdoor advertising permits.

The Department of Health warned that non-compliance may result in fines, removal of advertisements, and further permit-related penalties under Law 2 of 2012, the General Appearance Law of Abu Dhabi.

Compliance will be monitored through routine approvals and data from the Department of Municipalities and Transport, with oversight by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. Success will be measured by the reduction and eventual elimination of unhealthy food advertising in Abu Dhabi’s public spaces.