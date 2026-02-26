Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi begins supervised trials of Tesla’s self-driving technology

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Tesla

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has launched a series of supervised trials of Tesla’s advanced self-driving technology, marking the first time the system is being tested in the emirate under real-world conditions.

The initiative, conducted with drivers on board, is designed to evaluate the technology’s operational performance and safety before any potential wider deployment.

The trials are conducted in partnership with the UAE Cabinet’s Legislation Lab, reflecting a coordinated effort to support innovation within approved regulatory frameworks.

In a report from Abu Dhabi Media Office, Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, acting director general of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the tests are “a qualitative step to evaluate the technology in real-world conditions and collect the necessary data before any future expansion.”

AlGhfeli added the initiative also aims to balance innovation and the adoption of smart transport solutions with the safety of road users, supporting Abu Dhabi’s goal of developing a safe, advanced, and sustainable transport system.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 26T213341.127

Kylie Padilla explains viral remark on Robin Padilla’s possible higher office run

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 26T211354.852

State Security Department warns of extremist recruitment targeting youth

19 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 26T200819.511

Abu Dhabi, Baku sign twin city agreement to boost urban planning and mobility cooperation

1 hour ago
1 1

DepEd issues guidelines on ai use in schools, stresses human-centered approach

3 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button