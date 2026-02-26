Abu Dhabi begins supervised trials of Tesla’s self-driving technology

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has launched a series of supervised trials of Tesla’s advanced self-driving technology, marking the first time the system is being tested in the emirate under real-world conditions.

The initiative, conducted with drivers on board, is designed to evaluate the technology’s operational performance and safety before any potential wider deployment.

The trials are conducted in partnership with the UAE Cabinet’s Legislation Lab, reflecting a coordinated effort to support innovation within approved regulatory frameworks.

In a report from Abu Dhabi Media Office, Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, acting director general of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the tests are “a qualitative step to evaluate the technology in real-world conditions and collect the necessary data before any future expansion.”

AlGhfeli added the initiative also aims to balance innovation and the adoption of smart transport solutions with the safety of road users, supporting Abu Dhabi’s goal of developing a safe, advanced, and sustainable transport system.