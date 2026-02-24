Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Several airlines at NAIA set for terminal reassignments in March

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Travelers flying out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) should double-check their terminals as several airlines are set to move in the coming weeks.

In an advisory, the New NAIA Infra Corp. confirmed the reassignment of multiple carriers to new terminals as part of its efforts to enhance passenger flow and streamline airport operations.

Effective March 29, 2026, the following changes will take place:

  • From Terminal 1 to Terminal 3: Air China, China Eastern, Vietnam Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines, and Shenzhen Airlines.

  • From Terminal 3 to Terminal 1: Philippines AirAsia (international flights only) and AirAsia Berhad.

Starting April 1, 2026, Japan Airlines will also relocate from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3.

Passengers are strongly advised to confirm their terminal with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid confusion and delays.

