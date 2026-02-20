DMW reminds Filipino workers abroad: OFW Pass, eTravel both required

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reminded overseas Filipino workers that holding an OFW Pass alone is not sufficient for travel, stressing that travelers must also complete eTravel registration before departing for or arriving in the Philippines.

The OFW Pass is a digital exit clearance required for OFWs departing the country. It is intended for returning migrant workers, or “balik-manggagawa,” traveling under the same employer, contract, and country. The pass can be obtained through the eGovPH Super App.

Meanwhile, eTravel registration is required for all Filipinos leaving or entering the country for immigration, health, and customs declarations. This system records departure and arrival information and can be completed through the eGovPH Super App or at etravel.gov.ph.

Filipino travelers are encouraged to secure both documents well ahead of departure to avoid travel disruptions.