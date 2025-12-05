Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

Digital OFW Pass replaces OEC for overseas Filipino workers

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin26 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: NAIA/FB

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) no longer need to carry the traditional Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) when leaving the country, as the government rolls out its digital alternative through the OFW Pass.

The OFW pass is designed to simplify the exit process while maintaining proper monitoring of departing overseas workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in a social media post.

“Ang OFW Pass ay hindi isang bagong requirement. Ito ay bahagi na ng kasalukuyang digital departure process na pinapatupad ng Bureau of Immigration,” the DMW said. ” Sa ganitong paraan, mas napadadali ang proseso at mas napananatili ang maayos na monitoring sa mga OFW na aalis ng bansa.”

OFWs can obtain the digital pass through the eGovPH app, available on iOS and Android devices.

After registering personal information in the app, users can navigate to the National Government Agency (NGA) section, select DMW, and generate the OFW Pass under the Balik Manggagawa program. The pass includes a QR code, which travelers must show to authorities at the airport when leaving the country.

Related story: DMW announces integration of OEC with OFW Travel Pass via eGovPH App

The OFW Pass is valid for 90 days and can be renewed or voided at any time. Its color-coded status helps users and authorities monitor validity:

  • Gray: Not yet generated / Voided
  • Green: Active
  • Blue: Used
  • Amber: Expiring
  • Red: Expired
592972202 1153972516903212 5762645015598256431 n
Graphics from DMW/FB

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin26 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 655224330

Abu Dhabi adopts four-tier professional grading system for engineers

42 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 29

Palace: Marcos’ visits to military camps part of duty, not linked to political plots

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 28

Nawat Itsaragrisil files criminal complaint vs Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 27

Nine Filipino seafarers held by Houthi rebels back in PH

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button