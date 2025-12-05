Digital OFW Pass replaces OEC for overseas Filipino workers

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) no longer need to carry the traditional Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) when leaving the country, as the government rolls out its digital alternative through the OFW Pass.

The OFW pass is designed to simplify the exit process while maintaining proper monitoring of departing overseas workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in a social media post.

“Ang OFW Pass ay hindi isang bagong requirement. Ito ay bahagi na ng kasalukuyang digital departure process na pinapatupad ng Bureau of Immigration,” the DMW said. ” Sa ganitong paraan, mas napadadali ang proseso at mas napananatili ang maayos na monitoring sa mga OFW na aalis ng bansa.”

OFWs can obtain the digital pass through the eGovPH app, available on iOS and Android devices.

After registering personal information in the app, users can navigate to the National Government Agency (NGA) section, select DMW, and generate the OFW Pass under the Balik Manggagawa program. The pass includes a QR code, which travelers must show to authorities at the airport when leaving the country.

Related story: DMW announces integration of OEC with OFW Travel Pass via eGovPH App

The OFW Pass is valid for 90 days and can be renewed or voided at any time. Its color-coded status helps users and authorities monitor validity: