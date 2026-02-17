Authentic ‘manong sauce’ is finally here! UFC Fishball Sauce lands in UAE

Lining up at a street cart, holding a skewer, and dipping freshly fried fish balls into sweet or spicy sauce is a memory many Filipinos cherish. Now, the taste of Filipino street food is closer to your second home as NutriAsia introduces its UFC Fishball Sauce in the UAE!

The launch event, which took place on Feb. 13 at the DSF Al Rigga Night Market in Dubai, drew members of the Filipino community eager to try the ready-made sauces, available in sweet and spicy variants.

The fishball sauce — known for its thick, savory-sweet flavor often ladled generously over skewered street food — has long been a staple in Filipino neighborhoods. For overseas Filipinos, recreating that familiar taste can be difficult without the right sauce. With the new UFC Fishball Sauce now available in the Gulf, consumers no longer have to improvise, as it delivers the authentic street-style flavor in one bottle, making it easier to satisfy cravings even abroad.

During the launch event, attendees participated in an instant-win Pachinko board game, with prizes including fishball sauce bottles, and NutriAsia merchandise including lunchboxes, notebooks, mugs and tote bags. Raffle draw winners took home kitchen appliances.

Content creator Gretchen Gordillo attended the event as one of the product endorsers.

UFC Fishball Sauce is now available at West Zone, New W Mart, Metro Manila Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pinoy Mart, and Philippine Supermarket. It can also be found in leading supermarkets throughout Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

With its availability in the Gulf, NutriAsia brings a piece of Filipino street food culture closer to home, giving Filipinos abroad a taste of the flavors they grew up loving — sweet, spicy, and satisfying, just like back in the Philippines.