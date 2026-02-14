ICC prosecution document names Bato, Go, others as ‘co-perpetrators’ in drug war deaths

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor has named several former top Philippine officials, including sitting senators, as alleged “co-perpetrators” in crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

In a 16-page document, prosecutors identified Sen. Ronald dela Rosa and Sen. Bong Go among those they claim helped carry out what was described as a “Common Plan” to “neutralize” suspected criminals, particularly drug suspects, from 2013 to 2018.

The filing forms part of the case against former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is accused of crimes against humanity, specifically murder and attempted murder, over alleged killings during his tenure as Davao City mayor and later as president.

Aside from Dela Rosa and Go, the prosecution also named:

• Vitaliano Aguirre II, former justice secretary

• Camilo Cascolan (deceased), former Philippine National Police chief

• Oscar Albayalde, former PNP chief

• Dante Gierran, former NBI chief

• Isidro Lapeña, former Davao City police chief and later head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency

• Vicente Danao, former Davao City police chief

Prosecutors alleged the plan was first implemented in Davao City through the so-called Davao Death Squad and later expanded nationwide after Duterte’s election in 2016, involving the Philippine National Police and other state agencies.

The ICC said the alleged acts constitute crimes against humanity under its jurisdiction.

Duterte’s lead counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, earlier dismissed the prosecution’s claims, saying the list of alleged co-perpetrators is “lacking in truth.”

He also argued that none of those named are currently subject to arrest warrants and questioned the timing of the disclosure as the former president’s jurisdictional challenge remains pending before the ICC Appeals Chamber.