Elite fields primed for 19th Ras Al Khaimah half marathon

The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will return for its 19th edition tomorrow (February 14), with four races held exclusively on Al Marjan Island and an exciting elite field brimming with international experience and promising potential.

Hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has been a firm favourite since its launch in 2007,bringing together community runners and world-class elites alike.

Featuring the classic titular 21.1km half marathon race, the event will also offer races at 10km, 5km and 2km for athletes of all ages and abilities.

While three-time Half Marathon World Champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya leads the male elite field with a personal best of 58:01, many of his elite rivals are well capable of edging out the 2013 RAK Half Marathon winner.

The Kenyan will be joined on the start line by 2024 Seoul Marathon winner Jemal Yimer Mekonen (58:32) – who in seven years has only once finished outside the top three in a major race – former New Delhi Half Marathon winner Amedework Walelegn (58:40), and potential superstar 20 year-old Yismaw Dillu, winner of the 2025 Cardiff Half Marathon in Wales (59:23).

“I won here 13 years ago so I have great memories of this fast course and I’d love to win again this weekend,” said Kamworor.

Leading the women’s field is Ethiopian Wede Kafale, whose appearance at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will be only her second competition at the distance.

The 25 year-old produced a fine debut performance when she was third in Copenhagen last September with 65:21, although it was not a surprise since she has a good cross country background and achieved some fine results over 10k and 10,000m on the track.

Also in the field is Kenyan Gladys Chepkurui (65:46) who has focused on the half marathon over the past three years competing 18 times over the distance consistently producing strong results and winning in Italy, Thailand, Japan and Kenya. Her compatriot Jesca Chelangat (66:13) is another consistent top three finisher at 10km and was third in Ras Al Khaimah twelve months ago.

Should the race produce a surprise contender, it could well come in the shape of 19 year-old Melal Siyoum. The Ethiopian teenager has competed in just one race outside her home country, finishing runner-up in a highly-competitive at the New Delhi Half Marathon last October in 67:21. Since then, she has focused on training in Addis Ababa for her next outing and she could be ready to make an impact on one of the world’s fastest half marathon courses.

The elites get the event underway at 6.15am before the masses take on the half marathon challenge at 7.00am. The 10km Road Race will get begin at 8.30am before the 5km and 2km participants start at 10.00am.

The 2026 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is also sponsored by ASICS, Channel 4 Radio Network. ITP Media Group, Bisleri and Vitamin Well.