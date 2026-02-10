Malacañang: No treason seen in Marcoleta’s West Philippine Sea remarks

Malacañang said it sees no element of treason in Senator Rodante Marcoleta’s recent statements regarding the West Philippine Sea, stressing that the Philippines is not surrendering any part of its territory.

At a Palace briefing, Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro acknowledged every Filipino’s right to free expression but underscored the administration’s firm stance on protecting national interests.

“Pero ang nais ng Pangulo ay maipahatid ng bawat Pilipino kung ano ba ang ating karapatan sa ating teritoryo, kung ano ba ang interest natin sa West Philippine Sea,” Castro said.

She reiterated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s position that no portion of Philippine territory or national interest will be surrendered to any foreign power, adding that public statements should remain consistent with this policy.

“Ganoon pa rin ang posisyon ng Pangulo: Wala pong anumang bahagi ng teritoryo natin o anumang interest ang isusurrender sa anumang foreign power. Pero dapat din po tayo maging tugma sa ating ipinapahayag,” she added.

Castro also noted that one of the elements of treason is the existence of an actual state of war, which she said is not the current situation in the Philippines.

Marcoleta earlier drew criticism after saying that the Kalayaan Group of Islands (KIG) is not part of the country’s exclusive economic zone and suggesting that it should be let go. He later clarified that he never said the KIG should be surrendered, saying his remarks were taken out of context.