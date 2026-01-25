Dubai Marathon to host largest elite field; runners can attempt Guinness World Records in 25th edition

The streets of Dubai will see thousands of runners chase personal bests and world records on February 1, as the Dubai Marathon celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Recognized as the first race in the region to earn a World Athletics Gold Label, the marathon is expected to field its largest elite group yet.

This year, the race finishes at the parade grounds of the Dubai Police Academy, offering a grandstand view for spectators and a festival-like experience with live entertainment, exhibitor stands, and a family village.

Participants can also attempt official Guinness World Records, including feats like the fastest marathon completed by a father and son or mother and daughter, as well as creative challenges involving costumes, blindfolds, or sporting equipment. All record applications are processed free of charge, with fast-tracked reviews and immediate eligibility assessments for Dubai Marathon participants.

Timings and routes

All race starts will be accessed through the main gate of the Dubai Police Academy. Elite marathon runners begin at 5:45 a.m., followed by the general marathon field at 6:30 a.m. The 10K Road Race starts at 8 a.m., and the 4K Fun Run kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

The marathon route has been slightly updated to include new turns at Dubai Media City and Mehemal Junction, and runners will now complete two loops turning at the Burj Al Arab instead of Madinat Jumeirah.

The course still highlights iconic stretches along Jumeirah Beach Road and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street.

Temperatures on race day are forecasted between 10°C and 15°C, ideal for long-distance running.

Registration remains open at dubaimarathon.org.