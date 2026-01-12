Latest NewsTravel

China Southern Airlines offers up to 10% discount on group flights to China

China Southern Airlines is inviting travelers to explore China with a special promotion offering up to 10% off round-trip flights for groups of two or more.

The airline is encouraging travelers to book early through its official website using the promo code GROUPTOCHINA, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The promotion applies to flights labeled “Explore China” and is valid for travel from March 1 to May 31, 2026.

Passengers interested in availing the offer must complete their bookings by March 31, 2026. Trips must be round-trip, with a minimum stay of five days and a maximum of 14 days, giving travelers the flexibility to plan both short getaways and longer vacations.

The offer is ideal for families, friends, or colleagues who want to experience China together.

By booking as a group, travelers can enjoy discounted fares while exploring major cities, cultural landmarks, and scenic destinations across the country.

