5,594 examinees pass 2025 Bar exams; UP grad tops rankings

A total of 5,594 examinees passed the 2025 Bar Examinations, achieving a 48.98 percent passing rate, the Supreme Court announced.

The results show an increase from last year’s 37.84 percent passing rate, when 3,962 examinees successfully cleared the exams.

Jhenroniel Rhey Timola Sanchez of the University of the Philippines led this year’s topnotchers with a 92.70 rating, followed by Spinel Albert Allauigan Declaro of University of Santo Tomas – Manila, who scored 92.46.

The examinations were conducted on September 7, 10, and 14, 2025, at testing venues across the country. Of the 13,193 applicants, 11,437 showed up on the first day, including 5,214 first-time takers, 6,673 women, 206 senior citizens, and 241 examinees with special needs.

Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro Javier served as chairperson of the 2025 Bar Exams.

