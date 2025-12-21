Latest NewsNews

UAE expands humanitarian aid in Gaza, opens medical centre

Operation Gallant Knight 3 has reaffirmed the continuation of its large-scale humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip, delivering urgent assistance to displaced communities facing severe living conditions.

In its Week 110 update shared on X, the operation highlighted the opening of the UAE Medical Centre, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization, and partner medical institutions. The facility treated 1,329 patients, easing pressure on Gaza’s overwhelmed healthcare system and improving access to essential medical services.

Humanitarian support also included the continued operation of 45 community kitchens producing over 35,000 meals daily, benefiting more than 179,000 people. Eight bakeries distributed thousands of bread bundles each day, while nearly 10,000 relief packages containing food, medical supplies, and clothing were delivered to camps across the area.

The operation further provided shelter assistance by distributing tents to displaced families and implementing multiple emergency initiatives aimed at strengthening community resilience. Amid worsening weather conditions, teams deployed water-pumping equipment to address flooding and distributed winter clothing, blankets, and relief kits. These sustained efforts underscore the UAE’s long-term commitment to supporting Gaza’s population and alleviating humanitarian suffering through coordinated local and international partnerships.

