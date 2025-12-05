Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE security authority warns public against unlicensed Dubai firms posing as financial companies

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 mins ago

The UAE’s Security and Commodities Authority (SCA) issued a warning regarding a Dubai-based firm operating under the name Global Capital Securities Trading.

The authority said the unlicensed company, which operates from a representative office linked to Global Capital Market Limited, is not authorised to conduct regulated financial activities or offer related services. The firm also uses the website www.gcfx24.com to reach investors.

The SCA cautioned that it assumes no responsibility for any transactions conducted with the company or through its website.

The warning comes a day after the authority flagged another unlicensed entity, Gulf Higher Authority for Financial Conduct, operating via www.financialgcc.com and falsely claiming to be a financial regulator.

As the UAE’s federal regulator, the SCA oversees licensing, supervision, and enforcement across the country’s financial markets, including investment firms and brokers. It regularly publishes alerts to help the public identify unlicensed operators and cloned websites.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 24

UAE motorists lose up to 45 hours in traffic in 2025 amid population and vehicle growth

31 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 22

Sharjah police reunite mother with son after 12-year separation

25 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 21

GCC leaders adopt Sakhir Declaration at the 46th Summit in Bahrain

42 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 20

Man convicted for using forged documents to settle Dh882,000 in bank debts

54 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button