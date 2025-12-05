UAE security authority warns public against unlicensed Dubai firms posing as financial companies

The UAE’s Security and Commodities Authority (SCA) issued a warning regarding a Dubai-based firm operating under the name Global Capital Securities Trading.

The authority said the unlicensed company, which operates from a representative office linked to Global Capital Market Limited, is not authorised to conduct regulated financial activities or offer related services. The firm also uses the website www.gcfx24.com to reach investors.

The SCA cautioned that it assumes no responsibility for any transactions conducted with the company or through its website.

The warning comes a day after the authority flagged another unlicensed entity, Gulf Higher Authority for Financial Conduct, operating via www.financialgcc.com and falsely claiming to be a financial regulator.

As the UAE’s federal regulator, the SCA oversees licensing, supervision, and enforcement across the country’s financial markets, including investment firms and brokers. It regularly publishes alerts to help the public identify unlicensed operators and cloned websites.