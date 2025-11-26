TFT Watchlist Forum in Doha inspires OFWs to elevate careers abroad

Overseas Filipino workers attending the first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in Doha, Qatar, were encouraged to maximize their professional potential while working abroad.

In a solo presentation, Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana, Project Manager and Commercial & Contracts Manager at a leading construction company in Qatar, shared how continuous learning and a proactive approach to development can drive professional advancement for Filipinos far from home.

Dr. Fajutagana advised overseas Filipinos to develop their careers by improving their skills, pursuing relevant training or certifications, taking advantage of available opportunities, and embracing leadership roles when possible in their chosen fields.

These strategies can help Filipinos advance professionally while contributing to both their organizations and the Filipino community abroad, he added.

Dr. Fajutagana is a registered professional civil engineer in the Philippines and Qatar and a certified Project Management Professional, with extensive experience in project management and construction engineering that illustrates how Filipinos can develop their careers while working abroad.

The TFT Watchlist Forum in Doha formed part of the TFT Watchlist Awards 2025, held later that evening to honor outstanding Filipino professionals in Qatar and Kuwait, particularly in architecture, engineering, and healthcare.