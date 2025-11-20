OPM sensation Elias J.TV band to perform in Abu Dhabi, Dubai in Jan 2026

Filipino music fans in the UAE are in for an unforgettable treat as viral sensation Elias J.TV Band brings its highly anticipated “Ouhahay” concert to Abu Dhabi and Dubai this January 2026.

The Abu Dhabi leg of the concert will be held on January 9, 2026, at 321 Sports, Hudayriyat Island, starting at 4:00 PM. The event is presented by Luxurist CBM House Events, MAG Events, and Al Faj Auto Accessories, with direction by Mr. Arnold L. Alvarez and floor direction by Mr. Shaw Arboladura. Tickets are now available online for AED 99.

Joining Elias J.TV on stage are the Cebuana Twins and Kate Brios, promising a vibrant mix of reggae, island-inspired rhythms, and distinctive Filipino musical styles that will highlight Mindanao culture. Viral hits such as “Boliviaz Riddim” and “Puhon” showcase Elias J.TV’s signature fusion of traditional Filipino influences with contemporary music.

The band will also perform in Dubai on January 11, 2026, at Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, with tickets expected to sell quickly. Details on ticket availability will be announced soon.

Elias J.TV first captured millions of hearts online with electrifying dance moves, live performances, and authentic celebrations of Filipino culture. Fans can expect an engaging and lively show that showcases the artistry and talent of OPM musicians abroad.

“Ang favorite ng mga OFW! Kita-kita mga Kabayan! Wag mag pa-huli, tickets are selling fast!” said organizers.