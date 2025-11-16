UAE to file charges after thwarting Sudan-Bound weapons smuggling

An official from the State Security Prosecution announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has completed its investigation into an attempt to transfer military equipment to the Port Sudan Authority through UAE territory.

The suspects will be referred to trial.

On April 30, the UAE Attorney General reported that security agencies had foiled an illegal attempt to smuggle weapons and military equipment to Sudan. Members of a cell involved in illicit arms trafficking and money laundering were arrested. Their activities allegedly included covert brokerage, mediation, and the collection of undisclosed commissions through hidden channels.

Authorities apprehended the suspects while they were inspecting a large quantity of 54.7x62mm Goryunov-type military-grade ammunition aboard a private aircraft at a UAE airport.

Part of the financial proceeds from the deal was seized from two of the accused. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Public Prosecution and based on judicial warrants issued by the Attorney General.

Investigators found that the cell had dealings with Sudanese military authorities, including officers, officials, politicians, and businessmen, as well as individuals and companies listed on U.S. sanctions lists and by Interpol.

According to the Prosecution, the transactions were conducted at the request of the Sudanese Armed Forces’ Armament Committee, chaired by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan with Yasser Al-Atta as deputy, and coordinated by Othman Al-Zubair, the financial officer of the Port Sudan Authority. Additional names will be released later.

The investigation also uncovered unexpected findings regarding the funding sources of the military equipment deals linked to the Port Sudan Authority.

Evidence collected included audio and video recordings, communications between cell members, and documents such as contracts, financial records, and statements detailing the execution of the transactions and fund transfers.

Technical committee reports further showed that part of the financing passed through a bank operating within the UAE.