Internet sensation Elias J.TV Band set to bring reggae hits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

OPM fans in the UAE are in for an unforgettable night as viral sensation Elias J.TV Band makes its highly anticipated debut in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In Abu Dhabi, the “Ouhahay” concert, presented by Luxurist CBM House Events, MAG Events, and Al Faj, will take place at 321 Sports, Hudariyat, on Jan. 9, 2026, promising a vibrant mix of reggae and island-inspired rhythms, bringing fresh tropical energy to Abu Dhabi’s music scene.

The band will also be performing in Dubai, with dates, venue, and ticket details to be announced soon.

Joining Elias J.TV on stage are the Cebuana Twins and Kate Brios, adding even more variety to the evening with their own distinctive Filipino musical styles.

Elias J.TV first captured millions of hearts online with viral videos showcasing his electrifying dance moves, live performances, and authentic celebration of Mindanao culture. Hits like “Boliviaz Riddim,” which has amassed over five million views, and “Puhon” highlight his unique blend of reggae and traditional Filipino influences.

Fans can expect a lively night and a true showcase of Filipino artistry abroad. Admission starts at AED 99. Tickets for their Abu Dhabi leg are available here: https://tinyurl.com/Ticketavailable.