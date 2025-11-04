Latest NewsCommunity NewsEntertainmentNews

Internet sensation Elias J.TV Band set to bring reggae hits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago

OPM fans in the UAE are in for an unforgettable night as viral sensation Elias J.TV Band makes its highly anticipated debut in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In Abu Dhabi, the “Ouhahay” concert, presented by Luxurist CBM House Events, MAG Events, and Al Faj, will take place at 321 Sports, Hudariyat, on Jan. 9, 2026, promising a vibrant mix of reggae and island-inspired rhythms, bringing fresh tropical energy to Abu Dhabi’s music scene.

The band will also be performing in Dubai, with dates, venue, and ticket details to be announced soon.

WhatsApp Image 2025 11 03 at 19.49.52

Joining Elias J.TV on stage are the Cebuana Twins and Kate Brios, adding even more variety to the evening with their own distinctive Filipino musical styles.

Elias J.TV first captured millions of hearts online with viral videos showcasing his electrifying dance moves, live performances, and authentic celebration of Mindanao culture. Hits like “Boliviaz Riddim,” which has amassed over five million views, and “Puhon” highlight his unique blend of reggae and traditional Filipino influences.

Fans can expect a lively night  and a true showcase of Filipino artistry abroad. Admission starts at AED 99. Tickets for their Abu Dhabi leg are available here: https://tinyurl.com/Ticketavailable.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 04T151300.194

Palace: Marcos won’t interfere in House probe on Manila Bay dolomite beach project

10 seconds ago
iStock 171308641

Marcos orders early release of year-end bonus and ₱5,000 cash gift for government employees

11 mins ago
cebu

Cebu residents keep pets, stray animals safe amid floods brought by Typhoon Tino

43 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 04T174439.926

Daniel Padilla, Kaila Estrada spotted in matching Addams Family costumes at Halloween party

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button