Moncello Crest: A condotel near Baguio ideal for OFW investors

DMCI Homes Leisure Residences, the leisure brand of Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes, has launched Moncello Crest, an eco-agri condotel in Tuba, Benguet, designed to provide overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with a high-potential real estate investment, just a few meters from Marcos Highway and a short drive from Baguio City.

Blending the charm of a mountain retreat with modern comforts and Tuba’s cool climate, Moncello Crest offers premium amenities that bring a country club atmosphere to the highlands, while its strategic location just a few minutes from Baguio City provides OFWs with a promising opportunity to grow their hard-earned savings through a professionally managed condotel program.

Guests can enjoy a heated outdoor jacuzzi, fire pits, a spa, gym, and an all-day dining restaurant. A spacious roof deck showcases Benguet’s mountain views and dramatic sunsets, complemented by a water garden and landscaped spaces that add to the tranquil atmosphere.

Beyond its leisure appeal, Moncello Crest is built for investment. Through its individual rental pool program, unit owners can have their properties managed by a professional hotel operator, ensuring hassle-free operations while generating passive income. This makes it an ideal choice for OFWs who want their hard-earned savings to work for them, even while abroad.

Adding greater value, DMCI Homes Leisure Residences’ Leisure Plus program allows owners to enjoy complimentary stays—at least 30 nights a year—at Moncello Crest or other DMCI Homes leisure destinations such as Solmera Coast in Batangas.

With this, OFWs can have vacation home where they can enjoy quality time and create lasting memories with their families every time they return to the Philippines. The 30 complimentary nights are also transferable, allowing owners to share their stays with friends or gift them to loved ones.

Balancing financial potential, resort-style living, and accessibility to Baguio’s major attractions, Moncello Crest stands out as a wise investment for OFWs who seek both income growth and a vacation home for their families in northern Luzon.

