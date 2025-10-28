Latest NewsNews

Robin Padilla on Reconnecting with BB Gandanghari: ‘Namiss ko siya’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

Senator Robin Padilla opened up about his reconciliation with his sibling BB Gandanghari, admitting that it took him years to fully accept her after she came out as a transgender woman.

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, Padilla shared that he and BB had not spoken for a long time after her transition.

“Namiss ko siya eh. Noong nag-out siya [as transgender woman], hindi na kami nag-usap,” he said. “Kaya noong dumating ‘yung time na naging close kami ulit, ‘yun pala ‘yung isang namimiss ko sa buhay ko — ‘yung relationship ko sa kaniya.”

The senator said reconnecting with BB made him realize how much he valued their sibling bond, describing their reunion as something deeply personal and healing.

Earlier this year, BB shared that Robin now treats her like a younger sister and has fully recognized her identity. “Kapag nasa pila kami, ladies first. Nagpunta kami sa mosque sa Taiwan, naka-hijab ako, pumasok ako doon bilang babae and nire-recognize niya lahat ‘yon,” BB said.

Formerly known as Rustom Padilla, BB publicly came out as gay during her stint in Pinoy Big Brother in 2006 and later came out as a transgender woman in 2009.

In July 2025, BB graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Entertainment Business from the Los Angeles Film School — a milestone celebrated by both family and fans alike.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 17 1 1

Fujairah Police arrest gang 3 hours after stealing Dh195,000 from bank customer

20 seconds ago
IMG 0590

Abu Dhabi man ordered to repay Dh58,868 to woman defrauded of savings

6 mins ago
574093875 1144992547787614 6855939815048946644 n

DBM confident 2026 P6.79-trillion budget will pass on time

10 mins ago
571268898 805964235521669 477140240604805720 n

OFW Hospital Upgraded to DOH Level 2 Facility

22 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button