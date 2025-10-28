Robin Padilla on Reconnecting with BB Gandanghari: ‘Namiss ko siya’

Senator Robin Padilla opened up about his reconciliation with his sibling BB Gandanghari, admitting that it took him years to fully accept her after she came out as a transgender woman.

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, Padilla shared that he and BB had not spoken for a long time after her transition.

“Namiss ko siya eh. Noong nag-out siya [as transgender woman], hindi na kami nag-usap,” he said. “Kaya noong dumating ‘yung time na naging close kami ulit, ‘yun pala ‘yung isang namimiss ko sa buhay ko — ‘yung relationship ko sa kaniya.”

The senator said reconnecting with BB made him realize how much he valued their sibling bond, describing their reunion as something deeply personal and healing.

Earlier this year, BB shared that Robin now treats her like a younger sister and has fully recognized her identity. “Kapag nasa pila kami, ladies first. Nagpunta kami sa mosque sa Taiwan, naka-hijab ako, pumasok ako doon bilang babae and nire-recognize niya lahat ‘yon,” BB said.

Formerly known as Rustom Padilla, BB publicly came out as gay during her stint in Pinoy Big Brother in 2006 and later came out as a transgender woman in 2009.

In July 2025, BB graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Entertainment Business from the Los Angeles Film School — a milestone celebrated by both family and fans alike.