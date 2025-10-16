Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Consulate in Jeddah resumes e-Card issuance for OWWA members

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah has announced the resumption of issuing physical OWWA e-Cards in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to a Facebook post, the e-Cards will be available during Special Friday Services on October 17, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Additionally, OFWs can also avail of the e-Cards during regular working days, starting October 19, 2025, from Sunday to Thursday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The OWWA e-Card serves as a membership identification card, granting holders access to various welfare programs and services offered by OWWA.

Applicants are reminded that only active OWWA members are eligible to obtain the e-Card and enjoy its benefits. OFWs who are not yet registered or whose status has expired may apply or renew through the OWWA mobile app or at the nearest office by paying the P1,431.25 membership fee.

