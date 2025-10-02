Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Thousands of OFWs in Taiwan to benefit from 2026 minimum wage hike

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago

Thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan are set to benefit from the increase in the minimum wage to NT$29,500 (US$967) per month and NT$196 per hour, effective January 1, 2026.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the announcement from Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor, noting that it aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for the agency to uphold the rights and welfare of OFWs through fair wages and stronger protection abroad.

“We are deeply grateful to the government of Taiwan and labor organizations for their efforts in implementing this wage hike. This is a victory for all workers in Taiwan, especially for our OFWs. The DMW will ensure that our workers fully benefit from this development,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

The DMW emphasized that once formally approved by Taiwan’s Executive Yuan, the wage increase will significantly aid thousands of Filipinos employed across various industries, helping them meet daily expenses and provide better support for their families in the Philippines.

This marks the 10th consecutive year of minimum wage increases in Taiwan.

