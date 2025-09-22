Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Duterte says third country agrees to host detained ex-President Rodrigo Duterte

Leana Bernardo

Vice President Sara Duterte said that a third country has agreed to host her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained in The Hague, Netherlands, for alleged crimes against humanity over his bloody war on illegal drugs.

Speaking before Filipinos in Japan, the younger Duterte said she personally negotiated with foreign contacts to secure the arrangement, claiming she could not rely on anyone in the Philippines to help.

“Kung makikita niyo sa ICC (International Criminal Court) website, meron ng third country doon. Meron ng isang bansa na nagsabi na ‘Okay lang,’ na ‘Dito ninyo ilagay si Dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte’,” she said.

She did not disclose the country but confirmed it was not Japan. Australia had earlier declined to host the former president.

“Medyo natagalan ang pag-file namin ng interim release dahil kinausap pa namin at naghanap pa ako ng tutulong sa akin dahil wala akong mapagkakatiwalaan doon sa Pilipinas. Ginamit ko ang aking mga nakilala sa labas ng Pilipinas dahil sa aking trabaho, nakiusap ako sa kanila na tulungan ninyo kami,” the younger Duterte said.

In June, Rodrigo Duterte’s lawyer filed a request before the ICC for his interim release to an unnamed country, arguing that he does not pose a flight risk and does not meet the conditions for continued detention.

The ICC Office of the Prosecutor opposed the bid, saying his detention remains necessary to ensure his appearance during trial, prevent obstruction of proceedings, and avoid possible intimidation of witnesses.

In a separate submission on August 28, the Prosecutor reiterated its opposition to a renewed request for interim release, citing similar concerns. Two Philippine organizations assisting families of drug war victims also rejected the appeal, stressing that Duterte still wields influence that could endanger witnesses and investigations.

Rodrigo Duterte was transferred to The Hague in March to face trial for crimes against humanity. Police records put drug war deaths at around 6,000, but human rights groups estimate the toll at up to 30,000, including vigilante-style killings.

His legal counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, has insisted Duterte is being “illegally detained” and should be returned to the Philippines “as soon as possible.”

