Manny Pacquiao to lead Team Philippines in Netflix’s “Physical: Asia”

Manny Pacquiao will head Team Philippines in Netflix’s upcoming series “Physical: Asia,” a spin-off of the hit show Physical: 100, where elite athletes face grueling physical challenges for the top prize.

Netflix announced that Pacquiao will lead a six-person squad featuring: national team sambo athlete Mark Mugen, strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin, national team rugby player Justin Coveney, national team hurdler Robyn Lauren Brown, and crossfit athlete Lara Liwanag.

“Each six-person squad is anchored by a national superstar who embodies the competitive spirit of their homeland,” Netflix said.

Other national stars leading their respective teams include Dong-hyun “Stun Gun” Kim (South Korea), Yushin Okami (Japan), Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker (Australia), Superbon (Thailand), Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan (Mongolia), Recep Kara (Turkey), and Igedz “Executioner” (Indonesia).

Producer Jang Ho-gi said Physical: Asia will introduce an added layer of national pride, raising the intensity and emotional stakes of the competition.

“At its heart, the Physical series is about raw competition that transcends disciplines and generations. By bringing national pride into the equation, the battles will be more intense, more emotional, and more unforgettable than ever,” Ho-gi said.

The series expands the original Physical: 100 format, dividing athletes into six-person teams. In a twist, if one team member fails a challenge, the entire team faces elimination.

Netflix said the show blends elite athleticism with cultural heritage, spotlighting sports from combat disciplines and ball games to track and field, alongside traditional events like Korean ssireum, Mongolian wrestling, Turkish oil wrestling, and Muay Thai.

“Physical: Asia is more than a clash of athletes; it’s a showcase of heritage, pride, and physical mastery on a global stage,” the streaming service added.

The series is set to premiere in October 2025.