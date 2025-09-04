DMW Vows Stronger Protection, Welfare Support for OFWs in Malaysia

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly domestic workers in Malaysia, were assured of strengthened protection and responsive welfare support through enhanced reforms aimed at safeguarding their rights, dignity, and well-being.

Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay reaffirmed the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) commitment to promoting decent work and ethical recruitment for Filipino workers abroad. About 87 percent of OFWs in Malaysia are employed as domestic workers.

Key reforms outlined include raising the minimum wage from USD 400 to at least USD 500, mandatory “Know Your Employer” protocols, a digital welfare monitoring system, annual medical check-ups, stricter recruitment standards under a whitelisting policy, and expanded support services.

The reforms were presented during the Capability Enhancement Training for Welfare Desk Officers (WeDOs) at the DMW Migrant Workers Office Malaysia. The one-day program trained 91 officers on case handling, migrant protection mechanisms, and best practices in managing requests for assistance — while also emphasizing compassion, empathy, and efficiency in service.

Assistant Secretary Julyn Ambito Fermin highlighted the WeDOs’ guiding principle: “We do it right, we do it together,” reflecting the joint effort of the Philippine government and recruitment agencies in ensuring a more responsive support system for OFWs.