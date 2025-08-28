Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Croatia to open jobs for Filipinos through no-fee government program

Filipinos seeking employment abroad may soon find opportunities in Croatia as its officials and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) work on a government-to-government hiring program with no placement fees.

The program aims to fill positions in the hospitality sector, including hotel housekeepers, front desk personnel, and office staff. DMW clarified that applicants will not go through recruitment agencies, as the hiring process will be handled directly by the department.

The agency also warned job seekers to wait for its official announcement and avoid offers from illegal recruiters.

The initiative was highlighted during a mega job fair organized by the Manila Public Employment Service Office in celebration of National Heroes Day.

Employers from countries such as Japan, Norway, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland joined the event.

Japan, for instance, is seeking drivers, welders, and farmers with salaries ranging from ₱70,000 to ₱90,000 per month, with accommodation and food covered by employers. The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s Language Institute offers courses for those interested in learning Japanese.

Locally, the start of the “ber” months has driven demand for store crew, sales representatives, and housekeeping jobs. Applications can be made through local employment offices, their websites, or via the Department of Labor and Employment’s portal.

DMW reiterated its reminder to avoid job offers circulating on social media or messaging apps and to verify whether companies have legitimate job orders and licenses from the agency.

