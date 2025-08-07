Marcos Plans to Create Policy Body on Online Gambling, Eyes Inclusion of Catholic Bishops

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. revealed that the government has yet to finalize its policy on online gambling, which is why it was not mentioned in his most recent State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In an interview with GMA Integrated News, he explained that he has started organizing a conference involving all relevant stakeholders to shape a clear policy direction on the matter. Marcos highlighted the strong public sentiment on the issue, particularly from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), prompting him to consider including clergy members in the discussions.

According to the President, the effects of online gambling—especially on the youth—are of major concern. He pointed out that if the government opts for a total ban, it could push gambling activities underground, making them harder to monitor and control. Hence, the approach must be balanced, involving parents, religious leaders, regulators, and other concerned parties to create a responsible and effective framework.

Marcos clarified that the issue isn’t online gambling itself, but its social impacts—particularly addiction and the vulnerability of young people. He stressed the need to develop a policy that addresses these negative effects without pushing people toward unregulated, illegal platforms. He committed to examining all aspects of the problem and coming up with a plan to deal with it properly.

The President’s remarks come amid growing calls from lawmakers to either ban or strictly regulate online gambling due to rising concerns over addiction, social media advertising, and financial risks tied to e-wallet platforms. While some advocate for a complete ban, others—including operators licensed by PAGCOR—warn that such a move could drive users toward black market websites, worsening the problem. The government is still evaluating the best approach to address both public safety and regulatory effectiveness.