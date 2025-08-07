Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos Plans to Create Policy Body on Online Gambling, Eyes Inclusion of Catholic Bishops

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. revealed that the government has yet to finalize its policy on online gambling, which is why it was not mentioned in his most recent State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In an interview with GMA Integrated News, he explained that he has started organizing a conference involving all relevant stakeholders to shape a clear policy direction on the matter. Marcos highlighted the strong public sentiment on the issue, particularly from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), prompting him to consider including clergy members in the discussions.

According to the President, the effects of online gambling—especially on the youth—are of major concern. He pointed out that if the government opts for a total ban, it could push gambling activities underground, making them harder to monitor and control. Hence, the approach must be balanced, involving parents, religious leaders, regulators, and other concerned parties to create a responsible and effective framework.

Marcos clarified that the issue isn’t online gambling itself, but its social impacts—particularly addiction and the vulnerability of young people. He stressed the need to develop a policy that addresses these negative effects without pushing people toward unregulated, illegal platforms. He committed to examining all aspects of the problem and coming up with a plan to deal with it properly.

The President’s remarks come amid growing calls from lawmakers to either ban or strictly regulate online gambling due to rising concerns over addiction, social media advertising, and financial risks tied to e-wallet platforms. While some advocate for a complete ban, others—including operators licensed by PAGCOR—warn that such a move could drive users toward black market websites, worsening the problem. The government is still evaluating the best approach to address both public safety and regulatory effectiveness.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report53 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

20250314 initial appearance duterte

Duterte Legal Team Seeks Disqualification of ICC Prosecutor Over Conflict of Interest

17 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 26 1

Marcos urges stronger global role to uphold rules-based order amid SCS tensions

5 mins ago
528806851 759581250363964 2757940443827080700 n

First Lady Liza Marcos Visits Filipino Children Undergoing Liver Transplants in India

8 mins ago
526430855 1315660663249159 188186485211963325 n

Will Ashley Shows Off Gaming Skills, Reveals He’s a Valorant and Mobile Legends Pro

16 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button