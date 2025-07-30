Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Court Orders Arrest of Cristy Fermin, Co-Hosts Over Bea Alonzo Libel Case

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 93 has issued an arrest order against entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin and her co-hosts Rommel Villamor and Wendell Alvarez in connection with a libel case filed by actress Bea Alonzo in 2024.

In a ruling dated July 21, 2025, Judge Cherry Chiara Hernando found probable cause to bring the three to trial. The court set bail at ₱48,000 each.

Alonzo filed the complaint in May 2024, claiming that Fermin’s online show spread “false, malicious, and damaging information” about her at a time when she had just ended her engagement with actor Dominic Roque. Fermin and her co-hosts reportedly discussed personal and legal matters involving Alonzo, including alleged tax issues and a labor dispute with a former driver.

Fermin defended their coverage, describing it as “fair” and criticized Alonzo for being “balat sibuyas” or overly sensitive.

Aside from this case, Alonzo also filed separate libel complaints against Ogie Diaz and another person who allegedly misrepresented themselves as her spokesperson.

According to Alonzo’s legal counsel, the actress is determined to pursue criminal charges against those who have made damaging statements against her.

