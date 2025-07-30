Claire Castro Retained as Palace Press Officer

Claire Castro will remain as the Palace Press Officer, confirmed Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez. In a special order dated July 29, Gomez stated that Castro will continue in her role as the President’s official spokesperson, leading press briefings and managing government communications.

This development comes after Castro submitted a courtesy resignation in response to Gomez’s directive for all political appointees to step down by July 18 as part of internal restructuring. However, Gomez affirmed her retention, stating, “She is doing a fine job!”

Castro, a lawyer and podcast host, was first appointed in February under former PCO Secretary Jay Ruiz. Her duties include handling press conferences, releasing statements about the President’s activities, coordinating with media units, and supervising communication output. She will continue reporting directly to Secretary Gomez.

According to the official order, her appointment does not entail additional pay or a new plantilla position and takes effect immediately. Gomez also noted that no new appointments have been made within the PCO so far.

In an earlier interview with NewsWatch Plus, Castro addressed criticisms labeling her as an “attack dog” of the administration. She asserted that her role is to defend the President, highlight government achievements, and push back against disinformation. “If that makes me an attack dog,” she quipped, “then they must be the garapata [tick].”