Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Claire Castro Retained as Palace Press Officer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago

Claire Castro will remain as the Palace Press Officer, confirmed Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez. In a special order dated July 29, Gomez stated that Castro will continue in her role as the President’s official spokesperson, leading press briefings and managing government communications.

This development comes after Castro submitted a courtesy resignation in response to Gomez’s directive for all political appointees to step down by July 18 as part of internal restructuring. However, Gomez affirmed her retention, stating, “She is doing a fine job!”

Castro, a lawyer and podcast host, was first appointed in February under former PCO Secretary Jay Ruiz. Her duties include handling press conferences, releasing statements about the President’s activities, coordinating with media units, and supervising communication output. She will continue reporting directly to Secretary Gomez.

According to the official order, her appointment does not entail additional pay or a new plantilla position and takes effect immediately. Gomez also noted that no new appointments have been made within the PCO so far.

In an earlier interview with NewsWatch Plus, Castro addressed criticisms labeling her as an “attack dog” of the administration. She asserted that her role is to defend the President, highlight government achievements, and push back against disinformation. “If that makes me an attack dog,” she quipped, “then they must be the garapata [tick].”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

525338716 1053848853582246 841342231479438329 n

3 OFW cancer survivors in Qatar receive aid through DMW AKSYON Fund

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 20 3

Lea Salonga thrilled to be part of Netflix animated hit ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 19 4

‘Kapamilya Deal or No Deal’ returns with Luis Manzano as host

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 18 4

VP Sara Duterte says Philippines ‘deserves better’ after SC voids impeachment

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button