Josh Mojica seeks leniency from LTO over viral EDSA selfie driving incident

Josh Mojica, the driver who went viral for posting a selfie video while driving a sports car along EDSA, has appealed to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for a lighter penalty.

Accompanied by his legal counsel, Atty. Jose Marie Fabella, Mojica appeared before the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division (LTO-IID) on Thursday, July 10.

“He’s a first-time offender and had no intention to endanger the public,” Fabella told reporters. “We accept any penalty under the law, but we’re appealing that it not be made harsher.”

LTO-IID chief Renante Militante clarified that the 90-day suspension of Mojica’s driver’s license is not yet a penalty but a preventive measure pending investigation.

“Hindi po ‘yan penalty… pending the result of the investigation, sinususpend po muna natin ang lisensya,” Militante explained. “Kung may naka-alarm at maulit pa, baka mas grabe ang parusa.”

Militante added that the sports car involved is now under alarm status, meaning it cannot be used by Mojica or anyone else until the investigation concludes.

Mojica is being charged with reckless driving, violation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. Militante confirmed that Mojica admitted to all charges during the hearing and has since surrendered his license.

Mojica also told ABS-CBN News that the car had only been with him for five days when he filmed and posted the video.