Need instant cash in Dubai or Sharjah? Sell or securely buy back your device with Tango Plus

Sell your phone, tablet, or laptop for instant cash in Dubai or Sharjah. Tango Plus offers better-than-trade-in prices and a safe Buyback service to reclaim your device later.

In a city as fast-moving as Dubai or Sharjah, quick solutions matter. Whether you’re facing an unexpected expense or just want to upgrade your tech, Tango Plus offers a secure and smart way to get instant cash for your used phones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches — with two flexible services designed for your needs.

Kailangan mo ba ng mabilis na pera? Read this!

With nearly 10 years in business and over 20,000 satisfied customers, Tango Plus has built a solid reputation for fair pricing, fast service, and customer trust.

Sell Now – Fast Cash, Better Than Trade-In

492520962 1251561966972323 8552017914656957736 n

Looking to sell your used device? With Tango Plus’s Sell Now service, you’ll get instant cash and a higher payout than traditional trade-in programs. This is ideal if you are looking to sell my phone in Dubai, or simply want to sell my phone without hassle.

Here’s what sets it apart:

  • Better prices than most in-store trade-ins
  • Higher offers compared to many online websites
  • Instant cash after inspection — no delays
  • Choose between visiting our store or requesting home pickup (charges apply)
  • Free online quote and full documentation with every deal

This is the ideal option if you’re upgrading, downsizing, or simply need cash today without the wait.

You can sell my phone for cash today, sell my iPhone, sell my Samsung watch, or sell my tablet with confidence.

Sell with Buyback – Cash Now, Get Your Device Back Later

491998507 1251326870329166 2127267227181384812 n

Need money urgently, but still want to keep your device for the future? Our Sell with Buyback service is the perfect solution. This service is great if you are asking, should i pawn or sell my phone in Dubai? Tango Plus offers a clear, secure alternative.

How it works:

  • You sell your device (mobile, laptop, tablet, or smartwatch).
  • We give you instant cash after evaluation.
  • Your device is sealed in a tamper-proof package and stored securely.
  • You can buy it back within 15, 30, or 45 days, depending on the plan you choose.
  • If you need more time, simply request to extend the duration.

This gives you financial flexibility, while ensuring your device stays safe and untouched until you’re ready to reclaim it. All transactions are documented with invoices and photos for full peace of mind. Tango Plus ensures you dont have to worry about how to delete files from phone permanently for sell my phone when you use our secure service.

Why Customers Trust Tango Plus:

492541168 1251326813662505 5094696087742132298 n

For OFWs and residents in Dubai and Sharjah, Tango Plus is more than just a service; it is a smart solution. They prioritize:

  • Over 10 years of service in Dubai
  • Trusted by 20,000+ customers
  • Excellent Google reviews and customer satisfaction
  • Better value than trade-in or most online buyers
  • Unique and secure Sell with Buyback solution
  • Stores conveniently located inside Dubai Metro stations
  • Pickup available across Dubai and Sharjah
  • Special Offer: Get 25 AED cashback on your first BuyBack deal!

Our locations:

  • ADCB Metro Station – Exit 1, Ground Floor (beside the elevator)
  • Al Qusais Metro Station – 1st Floor (beside the ticket counter)

How to Get Started:

Experience a stress-free way to manage your gadgets and get the best value today.

  • Visit: www.tangobuyback.com
  • Enter your device details to get a free quote. This answers your question of how to sell my phone online or how to sell my old phone in just a few clicks.
  • Choose in-store drop-off or home pickup.
  • We check your device and pay you on the spot.

Tango Plus – Instant Cash. Honest Pricing. Safe Buyback. Kaya, ano pa ang hinihintay mo? I-cash na iyan!

  • Call or WhatsApp: +971-509248025
  • Instagram: @tangobuyback

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

