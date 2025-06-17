Fil-Am lawmaker Luz Bay responds to criticism for calling PH her ‘home country’

A Filipino American lawmaker in New Hampshire, Rep. Luz Bay, delivered a strong speech on the House floor after being asked why someone who called the Philippines her “home country” was allowed to serve in the U.S. legislature.

Bay, a Democrat representing Strafford County District 21, made the statement a week after commemorating Philippine Independence Day during a House session.

“A week ago, I spoke at this very podium about the Independence Day celebration of my home country, the Philippines,” Bay said in the video. “Shortly after my speech, I was asked how someone who calls the Philippines my home country is allowed to serve in this House.”

“I want to respond, not just for myself, but for the thousands of immigrants, new Americans, and children of immigrants, who contribute every day to the strength of this state of this country,” she added.

She responded, “Let me say it clearly: I am here because I belong here,” Bay said.

“My constituents in Strafford County District 21 elected me under the same laws, with the same legitimacy, as anyone in this room,” she said. “My birthplace does not make me less American. My accent does not disqualify me from public service. And my identity as Filipino American does not make me aghast.”

Bay highlighted America’s immigrant history, adding: “Unless you are Indigenous to this land, unless your ancestors walked here before borders, before colonization, before the concept of immigration even existed, you too are descended from immigrants.

“Some of our families came centuries ago, others came fleeing war, poverty, persecution, or simply searching for the promise that America holds. My story is part of that American story. It is not the footnote. It is a verse in the song of this nation,” Bay said.

Bay ended her speech by affirming her identity and what America stands for, saying it is “a place where democracy is enriched by diversity, where freedom means the opportunity to serve, and where strength lies in our shared commitment to justice, not in the sameness of our origins.”

“I represent my district with pride. I serve this state with integrity, and I stand in this chamber with the full rights and responsibilities that come with my being an American,” Bay said.

“This is my home. This is my country, and I’m not going anywhere,” she concluded.

Many netizens expressed their pride for Bay’s resolve: “Luz, that was an articulate and powerful response to the unjustified insult spoken against you and all immigrants. You are a brilliant and important contribution to our legislature, our state, and our nation. We are honored to have you,” one netizen remarked.

Other netizens criticized the person who questioned Bay’s right to serve in the U.S. legislature: “Luz, nakalungkot na may mga racist na hindi nila alam kung saang lupalop sila nanggaling,” the netizen wrote. “Ipinagmamalaki ka namin.”

The colleague who questioned her right to serve has not been publicly named.