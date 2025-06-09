Taste the tradition, savor the savings – this month at Chinese Star Restaurant!

Latest NewsFoodNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Looking for delicious food, great value, and a perfect place to celebrate? Chinese Star Restaurant LLC has it all for you this June!

Irresistible limited-time offers

We’re making your dining experience even more satisfying with two exclusive offers available for a limited time only:

Sesame Fried Chicken Roll

Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside — our flavorful Sesame Fried Chicken Roll is a favorite among regulars.

    • Original Price: AED 20 ➤ Now Only AED 12.90

Enjoy it while this offer lasts!

Guava with Coconut Milk Tea

Cool, creamy, and tropical — this refreshing drink is perfect for Dubai’s summer heat.

    • Original Price: AED 19 ➤ Now Only AED 9.90

Treat yourself to a sweet sip of paradise!

Celebrate in style with our VIP Rooms

Planning a birthday, family gathering, or a fun night out with friends?

At Chinese Star, we offer private VIP rooms with karaoke, perfect for making any occasion extra special.

Whether it’s an intimate dinner or a full-blown celebration, we bring the authentic Chinese ambiance right to you in comfort and style.

Sing. Celebrate. Savor the flavors of Asia.

Location & contact details

Find us in the heart of Deira:

Chinese Star Restaurant LLC
Al Ghurair Centre, 1st Floor – Near Cinema
Deira, Dubai, UAE

Call us for inquiries or reservations:
052 915 1988 | 04 354 1588

Why choose Chinese Star?

  • Authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine crafted with care
  • A warm, inviting ambiance inspired by traditional Chinese design
  • Perfect setting for families, friends, and celebrations
  • VIP Rooms with karaoke, private, fun, and memorable

Experience the taste of China – Right here in Deira

Come visit us this month and enjoy amazing flavors, unbeatable prices, and a unique dining atmosphere. At Chinese Star Restaurant, every meal is a celebration.

But hurry, these special offers won’t last forever!

