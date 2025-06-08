Julia Montes denies rumors she and Coco Martin have a love child

Actress Julia Montes has dismissed speculation that she and longtime partner Coco Martin have a love child, saying the child star Zia Grace — who appeared in her series “Saving Grace” — is not their daughter.

In an interview with journalist Karen Davila, Montes acknowledged the rumors, saying they’re untrue despite the striking resemblance between Zia and Martin.

“Zia, when you look at her, she has the same features as Coco. So even we agree that she could be mistaken for our child. But no, she is not our daughter. Zia has parents of her own,” she said in Tagalog.

Montes said it was unfair for Zia’s real parents to be dragged into the issue, especially since the young actress is just beginning her career.

“It’s pitiful for her parents. It’s overwhelming. But Zia is happy because we joke about taking her home with me. She always says yes. So we really do have a special relationship.”

When asked whether she and Martin plan to have kids of their own, Montes smiled and replied, “Yes, of course. That’s the happiness in life — family life.”

The speculation about a child resurfaced in July 2024 after TV host Willie Revillame thanked “Coco, Julia, and your children” during his show “Wil to Win,” which sparked renewed curiosity among fans.

Martin has yet to comment on the remark, though he also stirred speculation when he referred to Montes as “Nanay” at the premiere of her MMFF film “Topakk.”

The couple has kept their relationship largely private, though Martin confirmed in May 2023 that they had been together for 12 years, finally ending long-standing rumors about their romance.