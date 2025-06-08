BIR now offers free Digital TIN ID via online registration system

Taxpayers can now apply online for a Digital Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) ID, eliminating the need to visit a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) office in person.

The electronic version of the traditional TIN ID is available through the BIR’s Online Registration and Update System (ORUS), as announced in Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 120-2023 dated November 29, 2023. This initiative is part of BIR’s push to provide more convenient and contactless services.

The Digital TIN ID may be used as a valid reference document for transactions with government agencies, local government units, employers, banks, and other institutions.

The ID contains a photo, the Taxpayer Identification Number, designated Revenue District Office, full name, date of issuance, and a QR code for information validation.

How to get your Digital TIN ID:

Create or log in to your account at https://orus.bir.gov.ph, access the “Get your Digital TIN ID” section, and upload a 1×1 photo (white background, no border, front-facing, both ears visible, neutral expression). Once all information is verified, click to generate the Digital TIN ID.

The BIR emphasized that the Digital TIN ID is free of charge and not for sale. It also warned against availing services from online sellers offering assistance, as this may result in receiving invalid or fake TIN IDs.

All individual taxpayers with an existing TIN, even without a physical ID card, are eligible to apply.

As of now, the BIR website notes that the system is temporarily unavailable due to migration activities. Users are advised to check back regularly for updates.