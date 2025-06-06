Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia receives over 1.6 million Hajj pilgrims in 2025

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics has reported that a total of 1,673,230 pilgrims performed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, which corresponds to the Islamic year 1446 AH.

Out of this number, 1,506,576 pilgrims came from other countries through various air, land, and sea entry points. The remaining 166,654 pilgrims were from within Saudi Arabia, including Saudi citizens and foreign residents.

The report also broke down the pilgrims by gender. A total of 877,841 male pilgrims and 795,389 female pilgrims completed the Hajj rituals.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is required at least once in a lifetime for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to do so.

The Islamic calendar year 1446 AH roughly corresponds to 2025 in the Gregorian calendar.

