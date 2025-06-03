LRT, MRT to launch cashless fare payments starting July, says DOTr

Starting this July, commuters using the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) systems can pay their fares using debit cards, credit cards, or e-wallets, eliminating the need for Beep cards and reducing long queues, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Instead of purchasing and reloading stored-value Beep cards, passengers will be able to simply tap their phones or cards at the turnstiles to access the train platforms.

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon announced that the implementation of cashless turnstiles under the automatic fare collection (AFC) system will begin next month. “This should be rolled out around July. We’re bringing it to the MRT and other trains. Even credit cards will be accepted. You just tap your phone—no need to buy a Beep card,” he said.

Dizon also expressed surprise that such a system hadn’t been implemented earlier, noting that the technology for a cashless MRT has been ready for immediate deployment.

He added that the initiative follows the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who had instructed the DOTr to create an open-loop payment system compatible with various financial platforms.

Some commuters welcomed the change, saying that the cashless option would eliminate long lines, inconvenience, and potential health risks at train stations.