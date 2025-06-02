V Perfumes celebrates Filipino spirit at Kalayaan 2025 in Dubai

The scent of celebration filled the air as V Perfumes, the largest perfume retailer in the GCC, proudly took part in Kalayaan 2025, the grand Philippine Independence Day celebration held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Thousands of Filipinos from all over the UAE gathered to mark this important occasion, and V Perfumes was right at the heart of the festivities, adding a signature touch of elegance and fragrance to the event.

From early morning until sundown, the V Perfumes booth became one of the most visited spots at the venue. Filipino families, groups of friends, and fragrance enthusiasts eagerly lined up to explore the brand’s best-selling scents.

Well-loved for its blend of luxury and affordability, V Perfumes gave attendees the chance to sample a wide range of high-quality perfumes and enjoy exclusive, event-only deals. As a special treat for the Filipino community, AED 50 vouchers were distributed, redeemable on selected items at the V Perfumes shops near you until July 31.

To make the experience even more rewarding, attendees were also able to purchase perfumes on-site, allowing them to bring home their favorite scents right away.

V Perfumes, with over 50 perfume stores across the GCC, remains committed to supporting diverse communities through active participation in cultural events and providing accessible luxury that speaks to every identity. The brand thanks everyone who visited the booth and shared in the celebration.