OFWs honored at Kalayaan 2025 in Dubai

Overseas Filipino workers took center stage at the opening of Kalayaan 2025, a celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day, held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Thousands of Filipinos from across the UAE gathered to mark the occasion, which opened with vibrant cultural displays and messages recognizing the vital role of OFWs in shaping the nation’s identity and supporting its economy.

Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General of the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

In his keynote address, Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General of the Philippines in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, paid tribute to the over 1 million Filipinos living and working in the UAE.

He reflected on how the country’s national heroes were the first to bring global attention to the Philippines, likening their efforts to today’s OFWs, whom he described as modern-day heroes.

He highlighted how cumulative OFW remittances reached a record US$38.34 billion in 2024, with a “big chunk” coming from the UAE. He also noted that the UAE posted the highest overseas voter turnout in the last elections, with nearly 39,000 Filipinos casting their votes.

“Kayo ay mga bayani dahil araw-araw, gumigising kayo upang harapin ang hamon ng buhay. Araw-araw, gumigising kayo upang mapabilib ang inyong mga boss at mga katrabaho. Araw-araw, gumigising kayo at nagtatrabaho para sa inyong pamilya,” he added.

Consul General Angeles also acknowledged the role of Filipinos in the UAE’s multicultural society, calling them the “glue” that connects over 200 nationalities.

“You represent compassion, brilliance, talent, and professionalism in the global stage,” he added.

Mr. Arvic Arevalo, Deputy Head of Mission at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, Mr. Arvic Arevalo, Deputy Head of Mission at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, echoed this recognition and praised OFWs working across various sectors including healthcare, engineering, education, and entrepreneurship.

“Through your hard work, dedication, and integrity, you continue to uplift the image of the Filipinos every day. Sa paggunita natin ng Araw ng Kalayaan, let us continue to bring with us the values of our homeland: tapang, malasakit, at bayanihan,” he said in his message.

The opening day began with a parade of Filipino organizations, followed by a lively celebration featuring booths offering Filipino food, local products, and community services. Attendees were treated to a variety of performances—both traditional and contemporary.

Presented by Emirates Loves Philippines, Infinite Communities, and The Filipino Channel, Kalayaan 2025 is open to the public and continues until 8 PM today, with cultural showcases, exhibits, and entertainment.

The event serves as a reminder of the strength and unity of the Filipino community abroad, and a celebration of freedom, identity, and shared heritage.

