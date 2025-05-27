Freddie Aguilar, iconic Filipino singer behind ‘Anak,’ dies at 72

OPM legend Freddie Aguilar has died at the age of 72.

His death was confirmed to NewsWatch Plus on Tuesday, May 27, by Governor Jun Tamayo, president of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), where Aguilar once served as national executive vice president.

Days before his death, Aguilar’s wife Jovie shared a hopeful message on Facebook alongside a photo taken at the Philippine Heart Center: “Stay strong, things will get better. It may be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever.”

Aguilar’s daughter Shiaianne also posted an emotional note, saying her father was giving his “best fight” in what appeared to be a health battle. “Please focus on getting better… we want you back at your best self,” she wrote.

Best known for his timeless hit “Anak,” Aguilar became a household name in the 1970s for the folk-rock song that resonated with Filipino families. “Anak” sold 33 million copies worldwide, was translated into 20 languages, and was released in 53 countries.

He also made his mark in Philippine history through his stirring rendition of “Bayan Ko,” which became a rallying cry during the resistance against the Marcos dictatorship.

In 2013, Aguilar converted to Islam at age 60 and married then 16-year-old Jovie Albao.

Reports indicate that preparations are underway for Aguilar’s burial within 24 hours, in line with Islamic tradition.