Abu Dhabi launches region’s largest Coral Garden project to restore marine life

Abu Dhabi has officially launched its Coral Garden initiative, the largest project of its kind in the Middle East, to help restore marine life and protect biodiversity in the UAE’s waters.

The project aims to create massive coral gardens across 1,200 square kilometers in the capital city by placing 40,000 artificial reef modules made from eco-friendly materials to support coral growth and improve fish stocks in the area.

These will be installed in both shallow and deep coastal waters, especially in areas that currently lack coral reefs or seagrass, to be implement from 2025 to 2030.

“Protecting the marine environment and enhancing its sustainability is an essential part of the UAE’s vision to ensure a sustainable future for future generations. The Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens initiative embodies Abu Dhabi’s commitment to implementing innovative, nature-based solutions to support marine biodiversity, rehabilitate, and restore natural resources in line with economic development plans,” said Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Artificial reef modules will be planted with live coral fragments grown in EAD’s nursery, using coral types that can survive higher temperatures. This helps strengthen the region’s ability to handle the effects of climate change on marine life.

The coral gardens will also serve as safe zones for releasing farmed fish to grow and breed naturally, with the goal of producing over 5 million kilograms of fish per year.

Officials say the initiative will support eco-tourism, protect the coastline, and improve food security, while helping make Abu Dhabi a regional leader in nature-based environmental solutions.