Mahinay shines with third gold in PRISAA finale

Mark Mahinay of Central Visayas delivered a stunning performance to clinch his third gold medal on the final day of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games athletics competition held at the Cagayan Sports Complex.

Mahinay, a third-year Information Technology student at the University of Cebu, edged out his own teammate and defending champion Jhon Marc Dizon in the men’s 10,000-meter event, clocking in at 32:58.1. Dizon, representing the University of San Carlos, finished second at 33:16.1, while Michael Angelo Urbano of the Ilocos Region settled for third.

Mahinay’s victory in the 10,000m event capped off an impressive campaign where he also topped the 5,000m and 1,500m races.

“I’m happy to win three gold medals,” he said after crossing the finish line, visibly proud of his achievement.

But the spotlight was shared, as Scott Norbe Arroyo of Calabarzon sealed his dominance with a fourth gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay. With prior wins in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events, Arroyo’s explosive speed and consistency earned him the Most Valuable Player award in the men’s division.

In the women’s division, freshman Michelle Zamora of the University of San Carlos emerged as MVP. Enrolled in the Bachelor of Special Needs Education program, Zamora showcased her endurance by ruling the 3,000m and 1,500m events and taking silver in the 5,000m. Fellow University of Cebu athletes Cherry Andrin and Jude Grace Repeso also contributed to their team’s medal haul—Andrin captured gold in the 10,000m along with two bronzes, while Repeso excelled in the javelin throw.

USC head coach Arvin Loberanis, who guided Zamora and the rest of the USC squad, was named Most Outstanding Coach in the women’s division.

“I’m so happy, the athletes are impressive especially in the long distance races, and our rookie Zamora even got the MVP,” he said.

The youth division saw Cordillera Administrative Region’s (CAR) John Edward Carbonell and Leishen Kate Masangkay take MVP honors. Carbonell secured three gold medals in the 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and 4x400m relay, and a silver in the 4x100m relay. Masangkay dominated the sprints with wins in the 200m, 400m, and 4x400m relay, plus a silver in the 4x100m relay.

Outstanding coaching awards were also handed out to Calabarzon’s Melchor Ayon (men’s division) and CAR’s Hernane Sore (boys and girls division), highlighting the depth of talent and mentorship across the board.

On the medal tally board, Soccsksargen led the senior division with a commanding total of 128 golds, 104 silvers, and 55 bronzes. Central Visayas followed with 115 golds, 62 silvers, and 99 bronzes, while Calabarzon came in third with 74 golds, 56 silvers, and 55 bronzes. In the youth division, Calabarzon ranked second with 94 golds, trailed by Bicol (80-97-85) and Central Visayas (68-24-30), capping off a thrilling and competitive national meet. —Alona Cochon