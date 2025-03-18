Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

No placement fee: Croatia to offer hotel jobs for Filipinos this summer with P62K monthly salary

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino29 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that around 3,500 job opportunities for Filipino hotel workers in Croatia will open this summer, particularly in late April and May.

Filipino hotel workers who will qualify can earn more than 1,000 euros, or over 62,000 pesos per month, along with other benefits given to employees in Croatia, according to a report from GMA News.

DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan shared that they are currently finalizing guidelines for this partnership between the Philippines and Croatia. “Since this is a G-to-G arrangement, there won’t be any placement fee, and applications must be submitted exclusively through the DMW,” Caunan said.

A G-to-G or government-to-government arrangement means that the hiring process happens directly between the two governments, with no middlemen or agencies involved. This setup protects Filipino workers from illegal recruiters and extra charges.

The DMW is also working on a similar agreement with Slovenia to address the growing need for Filipino caregivers in that country. Thousands of job openings are expected once the deal is finalized.

Filipino caregivers in Slovenia may receive starting salaries ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 euros, equal to around 94,000 to over 156,000 pesos every month.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino29 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 03 17 at 5.02.44 PM

New officers of Filipino Nurses in Arabia take oath; pledge commitment to service

18 mins ago
KELA Template 17

Ivana Alawi promises to invite Dustin Yu for a vlog collaboration

41 mins ago
KELA Template 16

Duterte doing well, in high spirits at ICC detention facility — Medialdea

1 hour ago
iStock 2075919268

UAE announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public sector employees

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button