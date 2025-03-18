No placement fee: Croatia to offer hotel jobs for Filipinos this summer with P62K monthly salary

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that around 3,500 job opportunities for Filipino hotel workers in Croatia will open this summer, particularly in late April and May.

Filipino hotel workers who will qualify can earn more than 1,000 euros, or over 62,000 pesos per month, along with other benefits given to employees in Croatia, according to a report from GMA News.

DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan shared that they are currently finalizing guidelines for this partnership between the Philippines and Croatia. “Since this is a G-to-G arrangement, there won’t be any placement fee, and applications must be submitted exclusively through the DMW,” Caunan said.

A G-to-G or government-to-government arrangement means that the hiring process happens directly between the two governments, with no middlemen or agencies involved. This setup protects Filipino workers from illegal recruiters and extra charges.

The DMW is also working on a similar agreement with Slovenia to address the growing need for Filipino caregivers in that country. Thousands of job openings are expected once the deal is finalized.

Filipino caregivers in Slovenia may receive starting salaries ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 euros, equal to around 94,000 to over 156,000 pesos every month.