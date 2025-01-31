Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PNP Special Action Force joins UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Screengrabbed from UAE SWAT Challenge/FB

The Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) is among the 121 elite teams from 51 countries set to compete in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025.

Organized by Dubai Police, the internationally acclaimed event will run from February 1 to 5 at Al Ruwayyah Training City, marking its largest edition yet.

In a video released by the UAE SWAT Challenge, the PNP-SAF encouraged the Filipino community in the UAE to rally behind them and witness the action firsthand.

Having participated in previous editions, the PNP-SAF is no stranger to the rigorous demands of the competition, where law enforcement teams engage in a series of high-stakes challenges designed to push their skills to the limit.

This year’s event will feature five high-stakes challenges: the Tactical Operations Challenge, Assault Challenge, Officer Rescue Competition, High Tower Challenge, and Obstacle Course.

Each is designed to test the physical endurance, teamwork, and tactical expertise of the best special forces and tactical units from around the world.

Beyond prestige, teams will also vie for a substantial prize pool of $260,000.

