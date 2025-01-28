UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 welcomes six new teams; total participation is now at 120

The number of teams participating in the Dubai Police’s UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 has increased to 120, with the addition of six new teams.

In a news release, Dubai Police announced that the latest entries include teams from the US, Russia, Tajikistan, Armenia, and two teams from Brunei, raising the total number of participating countries from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas from 48 to 50.

The sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, which is set for February 1 to 5 at the Al Ruwayyah Training City, is said to be the largest since the event debuted in 2019. This year, the total prize money awaiting the world’s elite specialized police teams is valued at $260,000.

Previously, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, emphasized the significant growth of the event, saying: “Its growing global reputation reflects Dubai’s excellence in hosting world-class events.”

Specialized events to be featured at this year’s UAE SWAT Challenge are the Tactical Operations Challenge, Assault Challenge, Officer Rescue Competition, High Tower Challenge, and Obstacle Course.

Meanwhile, the organizing committee has announced that all logistics and on-the-ground activities are already in place as participating teams start to arrive in the country.

The event is open to the public, inviting spectators to witness the teams compete over five days and support their respective countries. Filipinos can also cheer for the Philippine team, as the country is one of the participating nations.

