Old photo of ex-couple Xian Lim, Kim Chiu resurface in US entertainment post

An old photo of Kim Chiu and Xian Lim resurfaced in American entertainment site TMZ’s social media post of celebrities celebrating Chinese New Year.

The only problem is that the two have broken up over a year ago.

Get the latest news instantly on your phone—join the Filipino Times WhatsApp channel now!

“Lunar New Year is officially underway, meaning it’s time to celebrate the Year of the Snake! Swipe through our gallery to celebrate with the stars, and find more pics at the link in bio,” TMZ wrote on its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Filipino social media users rushed to the comment section, either calling out the misinformation or setting the record straight.

“TMZ is not doing their research. Lol, pic 4 is an old photo of a Filipino celebrity couple who broke up years ago. I’m sure their respective partners won’t be happy if they spent CNY 2025 together,” one netizen commented.

Another one wrote: “I wanted to kindly point out that the fourth picture might be a bit outdated. The couple featured in it has parted ways a few years ago, and it would be great to remove it to respect their current situations, especially since the guy has found a new partner. They are both artists in the Philippines, so I’m sure they would appreciate your understanding. Thank you!”

Lim and Chiu broke up in December 2023 after 12 years of being together.

Also read: ‘Enough’ Kim Chiu speaks up on Xian Lim’s statements about their break up

A month after their breakup, Chiu shared that she’s had enough of fans and the entertainment industry constantly bringing up her breakup.

“Entering 2024, sabi ko talaga I just want a fresh start, new beginning and I don’t want to dwell sa past,” she said.