‘Enough’ Kim Chiu speaks up on Xian Lim’s statements about their break up

Kapamilya star Kim Chiu broke her silence and said she has had enough over her ex-boyfriend Xian Lim’s continuing remarks about their break-up.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Chiu said she wants the issue to stop.

“Entering 2024, sabi ko talaga I just want a fresh start, new beginning and I don’t want to dwell sa past,” she said.

Chiu has been ignoring interview requests about the break up since last year.

“Parang ‘yung post ko nung December sabi ko, this will be the last time na pag-uusapan ko ito. Pero parang ang dami pa rin. Parang hindi naman siya mapag-uusapan kung no one’s lighting the fire,” she said.

Chiu and Lim broke up last December after 12 years of being in a relationship.