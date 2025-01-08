Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

World’s top police teams set to compete for UAE SWAT Challenge in February

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin28 mins ago

Photo courtesy: UAE Swat Challenge official website

Dubai is preparing to welcome the world’s elite specialized police teams for the sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, set to take place in February.

Organized by Dubai Police, the internationally acclaimed competition brings together top tactical units from across the globe to compete in five intense challenges that test their physical endurance, teamwork, and tactical expertise.

As of the latest update, 93 teams representing police departments from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas have registered, with more expected to join as the event approaches.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, described the competition as a leading global event for tactical policing, emphasizing its growing international popularity and commitment to inclusivity by welcoming both male and female participants.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi said the UAE SWAT Challenge aims to promote competitiveness, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing while evaluating the readiness and efficiency of tactical teams.

The competition will feature five specialized events: the Tactical Operations Challenge, Assault Challenge, Officer Rescue Competition, High Tower Challenge, and Obstacle Course, designed to test the participants’ physical and strategic abilities.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is open to the public, offering a rare chance to witness the world’s best tactical police teams in action from February 1 to 5 at the Al Ruwayyah Training City.

